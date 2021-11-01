Caas Capital Management LP Sells 132,000 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $15,751,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $13,613,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $10,187,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $9,918,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.86 on Monday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

