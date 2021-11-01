Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAS. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $823,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

