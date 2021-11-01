Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,578. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

