Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

