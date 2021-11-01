Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

