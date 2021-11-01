Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

