Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gladstone Land worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of LAND opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.