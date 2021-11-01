Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 358.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $120.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

