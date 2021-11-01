Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,707,000 after acquiring an additional 781,844 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 305.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,023,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 207.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

