Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

CRNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.13 on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

