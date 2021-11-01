California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Devon Energy worth $33,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.