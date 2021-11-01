California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,871 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $35,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after buying an additional 402,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after buying an additional 889,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

