California State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $31,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $408.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.92. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.17 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.