California State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.99 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $31,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $137.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

