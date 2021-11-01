California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,647 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $34,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.53 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

