California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 56,074 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $30,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

