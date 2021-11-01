Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.