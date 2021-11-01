Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,407. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $872.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.