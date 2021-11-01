Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 148,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.75 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

