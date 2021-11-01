Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 156,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,721. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Cameco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cameco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.