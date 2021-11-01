Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.44. Camping World reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

CWH opened at $37.25 on Friday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

