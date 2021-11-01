Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 687,334 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,334 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of General Motors worth $194,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in General Motors by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of GM opened at $54.43 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

