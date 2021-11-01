Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 80,192 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,192 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $128,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

American Express stock opened at $173.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

