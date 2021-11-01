Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $166.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 136,218 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $166,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 82,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 352,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 284,044 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 285,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 184,538 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

