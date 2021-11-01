Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $53.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

