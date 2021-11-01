Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 340.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,145. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

