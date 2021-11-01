Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of CDUAF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

