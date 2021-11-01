Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of CDUAF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.