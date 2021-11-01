Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $29.04. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

