Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. Immunome has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

