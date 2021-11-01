Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.72). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of CRNX opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,088 shares of company stock worth $998,159. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

