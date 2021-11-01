Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $275.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $202.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.07.

Shares of ALNY opened at $159.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

