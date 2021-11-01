Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $46.69 on Friday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.01.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

