Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 3,582 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after buying an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after buying an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $127.63 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.50.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

