Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 80.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 12,200.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 38.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 13.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 646.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,937,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,250 shares of company stock worth $146,848,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

MRNA stock opened at $345.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.38 and its 200 day moving average is $291.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

