Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.33 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNR opened at $141.80 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

