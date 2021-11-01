Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $673.24 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $674.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

