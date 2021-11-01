Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 4,396 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $247.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.17 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

