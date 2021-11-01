Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $2.20 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $172.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $95.65 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.