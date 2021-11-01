Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

