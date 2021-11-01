Capital International Sarl Buys 629 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $261.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.66 and its 200-day moving average is $260.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

