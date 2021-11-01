Capital International Sarl Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 250,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $623.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $467.66 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.29.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,287,190. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

