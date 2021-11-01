Capital International Sarl Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,393,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.