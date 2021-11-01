Capital International Sarl Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

