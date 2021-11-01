Capital International Sarl Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital International Sarl cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.33.

ANTM opened at $435.13 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.26 and a 200-day moving average of $385.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

