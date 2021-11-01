Carbon (CRBN) Trading 45.2% Higher Over Last Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $5.30 million and $280,207.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.34 or 1.00051173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.09 or 0.07077919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022822 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

