Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 253,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,833. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,134 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

