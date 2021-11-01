Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184,833 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $43,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

NYSE CRI opened at $98.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

