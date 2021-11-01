Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.570-$7.570 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.20.

NYSE CRI traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.07. 19,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

