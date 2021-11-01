Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.570-$7.570 EPS.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

