Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.570-$7.570 EPS.

Shares of CRI traded up $3.63 on Monday, reaching $102.15. 18,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,440. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.20.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

